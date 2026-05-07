$250 Million Paid By Apple To Settle Lawsuit

To settle a class action lawsuit that alleges Apple of unfair competition and false advertising after the countless delays of the revamped Siri they have been promoting, Apple will be paying $250 million.

During the 2024 WWDC, Apple announced a revamped, smarter version of Siri with Apple Intelligence, along with promotions in videos and ads during the release of the iPhone 16. Apple delayed the revamped Siri in March of last year, and ads were pulled out.

Apple has allegedly violated consumer law with the performance and utility of Apple Intelligence and by being misleading. The company has not been found guilty of doing anything wrong, and they settle lawsuits to lessen the time and legal fees that are spent on litigation.

Preliminary approval has been reached, and notifications to those eligible to get a claim will be received in less than 45 days. Settlement Class members in the United States will be provided a $25 per device payment.