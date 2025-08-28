Apple

25W Qi2 Wireless Charging Now Available to iPhone 16 Models with iOS 26

By Samantha Wiley
Qi 2.2 support for iPhone 16 models will be coming with the iOS 26 update. The iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the base iPhone 16 that are eligible for iOS 26 can now be charged wirelessly with a Qi 2.2 charger at a speed of up to 25W. However, the iPhone 16e won’t be included in the update. The official release of iOS 26 is anticipated next month.

The only gadgets that were capable of charging up to 25W of wireless speeds were the most recent MagSafe chargers from Apple. Third-party Qi chargers were capable of charging up to 15W only. “Qi2 25W” is the official branding of Qi 2.2

The beta version of iOS 26 added Qi Support to iPhone 16 models, which can currently be tested. This update increases the likelihood that the iPhone 17 lineup will also have support for Qi 2.2 wireless charging. 

