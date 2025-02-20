27-inch Mini-LED display in the works

Industry analyst of DSCC Ross Young reported that

is producing a mini Led display with a 27-inch size, serving as an updated version of the Studio Display featuring a 5K LED Panel released by Apple back in 2022. This indicates that the mini LED Version of the display can be a massive upgrade.

LG Display will be providing panels and the mini LEDs used will be supplied by Epistar. A previous project involving a Studio Display Pro featuring ProMotion technology was in the works, as Young claimed in 2023, but it was discontinued by Apple. LED technology is already being used for the MacBook Pro, and mini-LED has been proven to show better color accuracy, contrast, and brightness compared to LED. Black is deeper, shadows are more detailed, and highlights are enhanced.

The 27-inch display with mini-LED technology has been confirmed by multiple sources as being in the works, but release dates differ with Mark Gurman suggesting the release will still be in 2026, while Young says it will be potentially released later this year.