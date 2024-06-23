Apple

2nd-Gen Vision Pro work progress reportedly suspended

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple has reportedly halted work on the Vision Pro 2 to work on a cheaper model.

Advertisements

It’s said that Apple planned to divide the Vision lineup into 2 models, with one low-cost device and the “Pro” model. Moreover, Apple has been halting work on the Vision Pro 2 as it gradually shifted towards reducing costs and making a more affordable model with fewer attributes compared to the Vision Pro 2.

Vision Pro

The company started working on the cheaper version in 2022 with the tag N109 with the aim to sell the product with the same price point as an iPhone model valued at $1600. The company continues to struggle in finding ways to reduce the cost without putting out many features from the Pro model, delaying thee expected release to be at the end of 2025.

The model will feature less cameras, smaller speakers, a headband that it simpler, and lighter weight while still maintaining its high-end displays.

There’s still a possibility that Apple will resume work on the Vision Pro 2nd gen in the future.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro App Store goes live in other countries
1 Min Read
iOS and iPadOS 17.6
Upcoming iOS and iPadOS 17.6 seeded to developers
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
Take $300 Off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Help Me Choose’ Site launched to help Apple users find the ideal Mac
1 Min Read
Habbo Hotel Origins
Classic Habbo hotel launches on Mac
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro Models with M4 chip may be launching by the 4th quarter of 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Get $60 Off the Apple Watch SE
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Automatic Nap detection headed to watchOS 11
1 Min Read
Beats
New Beats Pill models planned for June 25
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back to school promo launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?