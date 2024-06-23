2nd-Gen Vision Pro work progress reportedly suspended

Apple has reportedly halted work on the Vision Pro 2 to work on a cheaper model.

Advertisements

It’s said that Apple planned to divide the Vision lineup into 2 models, with one low-cost device and the “Pro” model. Moreover, Apple has been halting work on the Vision Pro 2 as it gradually shifted towards reducing costs and making a more affordable model with fewer attributes compared to the Vision Pro 2.

The company started working on the cheaper version in 2022 with the tag N109 with the aim to sell the product with the same price point as an iPhone model valued at $1600. The company continues to struggle in finding ways to reduce the cost without putting out many features from the Pro model, delaying thee expected release to be at the end of 2025.

The model will feature less cameras, smaller speakers, a headband that it simpler, and lighter weight while still maintaining its high-end displays.

There’s still a possibility that Apple will resume work on the Vision Pro 2nd gen in the future.