Apple

3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled

By Samantha Wiley
3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled

A nine-year scheme of returning fake products to Apple in stores across California from China by two Chinese Nationals have been given time to serve in prison. Both individuals have plead guilty last year, with the six defendants also getting sentences. The individuals will be paying $16.9 and $16.2 million.


Three people in Houston were arrested for stealing $14,000 worth of iPads in Sugar Land Texas Target. A suspect was a minor caught on camera destroying the display case and then stealing the items. The suspects have been caught before they entered the vehicle.

3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled

A woman who bought a MacBook and something else from Apple was robbed in Houston, with the two thieves following the woman as she put the items in her car. The thieves then ran and took the bag that contained the items. The suspects have been caught and charged, and the items stolen have been recovered.


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