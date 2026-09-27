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Latest Apple News
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
Apple

Sep 27, 2026 4:19 pm UTC

Beats released the Beats 360 Headphones today in Apple Stores, with third-party

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Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple
Apple

Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple

Apple is rumored to be working on a display-less activity tracker that

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Apple Opens Apple Music Hall
Apple

Apple Opens Apple Music Hall

The Apple Music Hall opening was announced by Apple, a music venue

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Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple
Apple

Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple

Apple is rumored to be working on a display-less activity tracker that

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ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
Apple

ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro

An ad promoting the iPhone 18 Pro shot on the device features

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Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
Apple

Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year

Apple is rumored to be paying higher prices to Samsung for storage

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Apple Reference Image Feature Process
Apple

Apple Reference Image Feature Process

Apple Reference Image is a new feature added into iOS 27 available

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Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market
Apple

Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market

Apple is looking at a server market return with NVIDIA, providing an

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M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced
Apple

M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

Benchmark results for the M6 chip were found in the database by

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Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed
Apple

Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed

The M5 Ultra chip has got the first unverified benchmark results found

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Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk
Apple

Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk

SpaceXAI and X Corp, companies owned by Elon Musk, requested the court

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Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
Apple

Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs

Apple's efforts in retail store sales make the experience not just about

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New Feature Called Apple Reference Image Announced
Apple

New Feature Called Apple Reference Image Announced

Apple Reference Image has been announced by Apple, a feature that you

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Readiness App to Be Revealed by Apple
Apple

Readiness App to Be Revealed by Apple

A new Readiness App is planned to be announced by Apple during

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3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled
Apple

3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled

A nine-year scheme of returning fake products to Apple in stores across

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Apple Might Be Working on Controllers
Apple

Apple Might Be Working on Controllers

Almost all major game controllers are supported by Apple, but the company

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iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook
Apple

iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook

Tim Cook will not be present during the yearly iPhone event video

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Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year
Apple

Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year

A service and home security system could be launched by Apple next

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