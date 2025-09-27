5 Apple Stores Established this Month, with the 5th in the UAE

A new Apple Store at AI Ain in the AI Jimi Mall located in the UAE recently opened its doors, and it would be the 5th one that Apple has established in September, apace with the reopening of Apple Ginza this Friday, Apple Koregaon Park, Apple Hebbal, and Apple Downtown Detroit that opened in the United States.

The new Apple store features a genius bar with multiple seat and table heights for customers, better acoustics with a baffle ceiling, benches for customers to test and demo the Apple Vision Pro headset, and an Apple Pickup station for distributing online orders to customers.

Similar to India in terms of store count, the company now has a total of four stores in the UAE. Two are located in Abu Dhabi, and the other two are located in Dubai. The company has plans to open its first Apple store in At-Turaif, a world heritage site around Riyadh.