5% Cash Back Offered By Apple Card In Certain ChargePoint and Gas Stations

Users of the Apple Card in Apple Pay who buy gas at Mobil stations and Exxon in the United States can get 5% daily cash back. It is also available at eligible stations for charging electric cars.

The reward is restricted to $500 across Chargepoint, Exxon and Mobil purchases, which means the highest cash back you can get from this is about $25. Usually, the Apple card only offers 3% daily cashback in these stations, already exceeding the standard 2% cash back offered by most places for transactions done using the Apple Card.

When you use the physical Apple Card, the daily cash back will only be restricted to 1%, so in order to maximize your cash back, make sure you are using the digital version of the Apple Card in the wallet app of your iPhone. This promo started on August 15 and will run until September 15.