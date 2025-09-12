Apple

6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year

By Samantha Wiley
The annual Apple event has now concluded with the premiere of the iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air, the new Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Series 11. The devices will see an official launch on September 19th, Friday.


Rumors are circulating that Apple is not done yet for the year and may release around 6 other products before the year ends. Products like a new AirTag with a better tracking range, an Apple TV with the A17 Pro chip that can support the upcoming, newer version of Siri, an iPad Pro with two front cams and M5 Chip, a HomePod Mini with an S9 chip or a newer chip with Apple Intelligence support, a new Studio Display with backlights, and a Vision Pro equipped with the M4 chip or new M5 chip.

There are many reports that the M5 MacBook Pro models will not be released until early next year, while uncertainty looms around the Mac Mini, iMac, and other MacBooks with the M5 chip, whether the devices will be making an appearance this year.


