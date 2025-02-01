Apple

8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

Apple recently announced that Apple Intelligence will be supporting additional languages in April.

During the last earnings call, Tim Cook mentioned that Apple Intelligence will be in simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, and French come April. This coincides with the release of the upcoming iOS 18.4, which incidentally will provide Singapore and India users with localized English support for the feature. At this time, Apple Intelligence is only in English-speaking countries like South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, the UK, and the United States.

Apple Intelligence

Cook mentioned how important the features are, saying ‘once you start using the features you can’t imagine not using them anymore’. The Apple CEO stressed how email summary is an example and said he relies on the feature to manage his daily emails. Apple Intelligence is constantly being updated with new functions since iOS 18.1 but in a limited language format.

