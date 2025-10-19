A New Developer Strap for Vision Pro May Be Released Next Week

A hint on the VisionOS resources page website suggests that Apple may be releasing an updated Developer Strap for the Vision Pro headset. The company announced that the developer strap can be ordered again beginning on October 22nd, Wednesday.

The Developer Strap was released last year with the Vision Pro with M2 chip. It provides users the ability to connect a Mac and a Vision Pro via USB-C for diagnostic reasons and app development. The accessory can only be bought by members of the company’s Developer Program.

It is uncertain what changes and new features come with the new Developer Strap, and if the price will remain at $299 in the U.S., and if it can be used with the original Vision Pro headset. The current Developer strap is exclusive to speeds of USB 2.0 up to a speed of 480 Mbps, as noted by a user on Reddit.