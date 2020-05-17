A new leak suggests Apple might announce Apple Glasses in mid 2021

Apple has been working on the new Augmented Reality glasses. It is now rumored that Apple will launch them in 2021. The rumor comes from none other than Apple Leaker Jon Prosser.

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple will launch the Apple Glasses as early as 2022. It is possible that Apple might announce the product next year in June or July and then release them for the public in 2022. It will be in the same order of release as Apple Watch which was unveiled in September 2014 and released in April 2015. Apple also unveiled the HomePod in June 2017 and then released it the next year in February.

Prosser is one of the most well-known leakers who has been giving accurate leaks for quite a long time now. He tweeted:

“I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong.”

“Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021.”

“Also. I’ve seen them. They’re sleek as hell. Will be showing you soon”

He mentions that when Kuo said they unveil the glasses come in 2022, he was wrong. Prosser expects Apple to unveil these AR glasses from the next year March-June. He also said that he has seen the glasses which make this rumor even more credible. He gives the details that these glasses are sleek. And for the followers who want more news, he added he will show them soon.

Apple is now working on two AR products these AR glasses and the AR Headsets. There is also a rumor that Apple will unveil and release the headsets before the AR Glasses.