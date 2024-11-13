Apple

A second-gen Apple Vision Pro could launch before the budget version

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

It is reported that an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro with the M5 Chip is likely to make an appearance before the company launches a cheaper headset.

According to Bloomberg, the revamped headset is bound to undergo internal changes and feature the new M5 Chip, but no other differences from the current model were noted. The second-gen unit is anticipated to come out late next year or in 2026 during spring.

Apple Vision Pro

The cheaper version of the Vision Pro has been postponed until 2027, at the least, because bringing out a lower-cost model won’t significantly change sales, as reported by Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is also reportedly looking into the concept of “smart glasses” which was already exhibited in some demonstrations. The company aims to increase interest for their Vision Pro by launching a new accessory- the second-gen headset, with upgraded features like the processor and the new M5 Chip.

