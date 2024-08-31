Apple

A slew of new games heading to the Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple recently announced a wealth of new content arriving for the Vision Pro.

Aside from the promised immersive and spatial experiences, the Vision Pro will be getting new games and apps. ‘Castle Crumble’ is a puzzle game where users can interact in a 3D environment using their hands to cast spells and explosives on weak points. The spatial game ‘Puzzle Sculpt’ is a relaxing game where users can solve puzzles within a spatial environment. ‘Immersion Golf’ takes golfers to 3D maps and around 40,000 golf courses around the world, with features such as previewing obstacles and course layouts for strategizing.

Apple Vision Pro

Sandblox: The Marble Game is physics-based and tasks the user to guide a marble via hand tracking, with both collaborative and solo modes available. Last but not least is ‘Beat Slash- Mixed’ and ‘Pinball Nation’ a sword-slashing rhythm game and virtual pinball arcade, respectively. The games are set to go live in September.

