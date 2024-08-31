A slew of new games heading to the Apple Vision Pro

Apple recently announced a wealth of new content arriving for the Vision Pro.
Aside from the promised immersive and spatial experiences, the Vision Pro will be getting new games and apps. ‘Castle Crumble’ is a puzzle game where users can interact in a 3D environment using their hands to cast spells and explosives on weak points. The spatial game ‘Puzzle Sculpt’ is a relaxing game where users can solve puzzles within a spatial environment. ‘Immersion Golf’ takes golfers to 3D maps and around 40,000 golf courses around the world, with features such as previewing obstacles and course layouts for strategizing.
Sandblox: The Marble Game is physics-based and tasks the user to guide a marble via hand tracking, with both collaborative and solo modes available. Last but not least is ‘Beat Slash- Mixed’ and ‘Pinball Nation’ a sword-slashing rhythm game and virtual pinball arcade, respectively. The games are set to go live in September.