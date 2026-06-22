A13 and A12 Chip Dealing With New Exploit

Paradigm Shift, a security research firm, has uploaded data of a vulnerability of BootROM that affects the A12 and A13 chip for Apple. SecureROM and BootROM is the first code that iPhones execute when they turn on as they are integrated right into the chip, meaning vulnerabilities found in the BootROM cannot be repaired via updates for software.

The most recent exploit for the BootROM was back in 2019 by checkm8 that affects products starting from the iPhone 4S until the iPhone X. The exploit takes advantage of a bug located in the USB controller in the Apple chip.



When the exploit takes control, it downloads a custom handler that can add two capabilities and a live restart lowering the security settings of your device, and turns on unsigned software without needing verification. The normal PWND string is also injected into the serial number USB of the device.