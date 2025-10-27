Apple

A20 and A20 Pro 2nm Chips Will Be Powering Next Year’s iPhone Series

By Samantha Wiley
The A20 chip is expected to come in two versions and will be designed for next year’s iPhone 18 models. The company is planning to release the most recent 2nm process chip made using the latest process by TSMC with both the A20 and A20 Pro chip. The rumor comes from Mobile Phone Chip Expert, a social media account on the Weibo social media platform.


The base iPhone 18 model will have the A20 chip and the iPhone 18 Pro units will have the A20 Pro chip, while Apple’s first foldable iPhone will have the A20 Pro Chip. The post does not mention the chips that iPhone Air second-gen and the iPhone 18e will have, if there would be such releases. The leaker has previously provided some accurate information about the company’s plans for chips.

It’s believed that Apple will release iPhone 18 models separately next year. The expected iPhones in the upcoming series includes the iPhone 18 models (iPhone 18e, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max) and Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Fold. 


