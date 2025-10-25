Apple

A20 Chip Could Be Markedly Pricier 

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple designed A20 Chip for the upcoming iPhone models in 2026 could be much more pricey. The A20 chip is anticipated to be a rudimentary 2-nanometer chip broadly available, premiering in next year’s iPhone 18 series. The last three chips, the A-series, have been based on the 3-nanometer node of TSMC and the upgrade to 2-nanometer assures improvements in efficiency and performance.


The A18 chip was priced at $45 last year and a total bill of $416 for a device that is priced at $799, which suggest that the chip was about 10% BOM or bill of materials, and the rear camera was more expensive than the chip itself. Reportedly,  TSMC has told customers and apparently Apple to anticipate the price to be higher by about 50% than past 3-nanometer nodes. 

If the rumors are true, then Apple will make the 2-nanometer chips exclusive to some models of the iPhone next year, given the expensive costs of material and retail price.


