Activity challenge for Apple employees launched

Today, Apple has announced a company-wide fitness challenge for February. The mission is to close all Activity rings every day for the whole month. The reward is a t-shirt emblazoned with a 2020 logo that has the same design as Activity rings in the Apple Watch.

Aside from the shirt, Apple employees who can successfully complete the daily challenge will get a gold ranking a gold pin. There are also bronze and silver rankings with bronze and silver pin rewards as well.

The Cupertino-based company has done similar challenges for 2019 and 2018, with Apple Watch bands as prizes for completion. This year, the 2020 Activity Challenge is still exclusive to Apple employees and is ‘internal-only’, but those who are interested can wait for Apple’s public fitness challenges that give users rewards, such as emojis they can use in the Message app.

Previous Activity challenges were held during Thanks giving and Veteran’s Day.