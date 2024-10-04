Apple

Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Podcasts

Transcriptions in other languages will be made available in 8 more languages for the Apple Podcasts app, according to Apple.

The Transcription feature on Apple Podcasts was only available in Spanish, German, French, and English when it debuted as part of iOS 17.4. Additional languages, including Swedish, Portuguese, Norwegian, Italian, Finnish, Dutch, Danish, and Brazilian Portuguese will be added on a rolling basis to all users from around the globe. For the Transcription feature to work, the iPad or iPhone must be running iPadOS 17.4 or iOS 17.4 or newer. A support page on how to use it is available to view on the Apple Podcasts app. In addition, a video on Apple’s official YouTube channel shows it in action.

Apple Podcasts

The automatic transcriptions are not produced using artificial intelligence. Hence, the device running the app will not need to have Apple Intelligence in order to work.

