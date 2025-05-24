AI app integration arriving on iOS 19

Apple is planning to introduce a new SDK, or software development kit, for AI models in iOS 19.

Bloomberg reported that developers can soon integrate or add artificial intelligence models for their apps. This will be done via an SDK to make it easier to implement the AI functions. The kit will have the same LLMs Apple uses for Apple Intelligence, including Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, and notification summaries. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company might focus on small, on-device models first. Apple will reveal more news and information about its AI tools on June 9 during the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple is currently developing its own large language model to compete with ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others. A new version of Siri will soon be available, enhanced with AI. The estimated date of arrival is around 2026 or later, or when iOS 20 rolls out.