AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements

More integrations in AI are coming, as shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This statement aligns with past rumors that the company had discussions with OpenAI and Antrophic to bring model versions to the Private Cloud Compute of the company. Apple Intelligence contributed to the spike in demand of the iPhone, but it did not take the world by storm when it was first released.

Cook stated that the delayed features for Apple intelligence remain on track. The delays were due both of the AI and ML systems not providing results that were satisfactory, and plans for release were moved to early next year.

Hints have been popping up, like the request of the company to bring models of AI companies to maintain the data privacy of its consumers with the Private Cloud Compute, and a new protocol called Model Context Protocol that will connect iPhone functions with third-party AI.