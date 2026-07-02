Apple

AI Features Coming to Apple Creator Studio Platforms

By Samantha Wiley
AI Features Coming to Apple Creator Studio Platforms

features. Users of Final Cut Pro are able to send a frame to Pixelmator Pro to make social graphics and thumbnails. With Pages, Numbers, and Keynotes, users are able to choose an image in the document and open it in the Pixelmator Pro platform to edit the photo.


Generate Captions is coming to Final Cut Pro, which adds subtitles to videos you make depending on the audio, with animations, colors, positions, and custom fonts added. Edit Detection is also added to check the video rendered and splits it into the timeline of the original clips to assemble highlight reels or for refinements in editing.

AI Features Coming to Apple Creator Studio Platforms

Motion will be getting native support to scale vector graphics, with the quality being affected. Immersive Data Viewer is also added to the Compressor for Vision Ori headsets.


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