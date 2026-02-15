AI Features Coming To CarPlay

Apple will be adding AI features to CarPlay, according to Bloomberg. The company will be enabling third-party chatbot applications like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini to be part of CarPlay. Currently, it offers limited support for apps, but with this, users are able to tap on AI chatbots to inquire about something hands-free.

Support for AI apps will be added in the next few months, matching the timeline where the revamped Siri will be released along with iOS 26.4. The smarter, overhauled Siri will be using LLM’s capable of answering more difficult questions, maintain continuity, and do more between and inside apps and do tasks involving many steps.

The AI will likewise receive a feature called World Knowledge Answers that allows for an internet search and summarizing the information it gets from websites. Siri may be receiving capabilities of a chatbot later on to rival ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini in iOS 27.