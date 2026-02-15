Apple

AI Features Coming To CarPlay

By Samantha Wiley
AI Features Coming To CarPlay

Apple will be adding AI features to CarPlay, according to Bloomberg. The company will be enabling third-party chatbot applications like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini to be part of CarPlay. Currently, it offers limited support for apps, but with this, users are able to tap on AI chatbots to inquire about something hands-free.


Support for AI apps will be added in the next few months, matching the timeline where the revamped Siri will be released along with iOS 26.4. The smarter, overhauled Siri will be using LLM’s capable of answering more difficult questions, maintain continuity, and do more between and inside apps and do tasks involving many steps.

AI Features Coming To CarPlay

The AI will likewise receive a feature called World Knowledge Answers that allows for an internet search and summarizing the information it gets from websites. Siri may be receiving capabilities of a chatbot later on to rival ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini in iOS 27.


Latest News
Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
1 Min Read
MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March
MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close
The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close
1 Min Read
Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro
Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions
Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock is $60 Off
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock is $60 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Max May Have a Bigger Battery That’s The Best of Its Kind
iPhone 18 Pro Max May Have a Bigger Battery That’s The Best of Its Kind
1 Min Read
Apple Tightens Their Grip on the Market for Tablets As Demand For iPad Rises
Apple Tightens Their Grip on the Market for Tablets As Demand For iPad Rises
1 Min Read
Teardown Video For AirTag 2 Shared By iFixit
Teardown Video For AirTag 2 Shared By iFixit
1 Min Read
Lost your password?