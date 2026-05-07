Apple

AI Showcase Held by Manufacturing Academy At Apple

By Samantha Wiley
AI Showcase Held by Manufacturing Academy At Apple

An inaugural Spring Forum has been held by Apple for their Michigan, East Lansing Manufacturing Academy. The event gathers interested crowds to Michigan State for examples on how businesses are integrating AI techniques that can be picked up in the program.


This is the biggest event of the academy, with offsite tours creating a big part of the program. Block Imaging is a Michigan company that refurbishes and services equipment for medical imaging such as MRI machines and CT scanners.

AI Showcase Held by Manufacturing Academy At Apple

Part of a $500 billion investment commitment for the United States, Apple launched the Manufacturing Academy as a free program that pairs MSU experts and Apple Engineers that have medium-small businesses and help them integrate smart techniques for manufacturing and AI. This is the only academy in North America accessible for global businesses, it has also helped 150 companies with many sessions in-person and has added virtual programming.


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