AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9

Bloomberg reported that Apple will debut two new AirPods 4 models in line with the iPhone 16 launch.

Both AirPods 4 models may have improved audio and USB-C, and one will have a charging case speaker. It’s believed that the two new additions will replace the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 2, both of which are still being sold. The higher-end model will have a speaker for use with the Find My network, and feature noise cancellation that’s similar to the AirPods Pro. The design will be similar as well.

The delay is said to be resolving a problem with rapid battery drain, which has been resolved for the September 9 deadline. Hearing health features, titled ‘Yodel’ will not be making an appearance, and thus the AirPods 4 won’t be advertised as a hearing aid. A new AirPods Max is also said to be on the way, but there isn’t an exact date of launch.