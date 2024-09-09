Apple

AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Bloomberg reported that Apple will debut two new AirPods 4 models in line with the iPhone 16 launch.

Both AirPods 4 models may have improved audio and USB-C, and one will have a charging case speaker. It’s believed that the two new additions will replace the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 2, both of which are still being sold. The higher-end model will have a speaker for use with the Find My network, and feature noise cancellation that’s similar to the AirPods Pro. The design will be similar as well.

AirPods 4

The delay is said to be resolving a problem with rapid battery drain, which has been resolved for the September 9 deadline. Hearing health features, titled ‘Yodel’ will not be making an appearance, and thus the AirPods 4 won’t be advertised as a hearing aid. A new AirPods Max is also said to be on the way, but there isn’t an exact date of launch.

