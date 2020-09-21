AirPods Studio may have Ultra-Wideband U1 chip for future Apple Ecosystem

Apple’s AirPods Studio and AirTags item trackers may have the ultra-wideband U1 chip, according to a leak on Twitter.

A user named ‘L0vetodream‘ has sent out a tweet that U1 will be in the AirPods Studio for tracking purposes, combined with the Find My app. This tech integration can also mean directional detection of other U1-powered devices that are in range.

u1 for studio — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 20, 2020

Apple has mentioned that its U1 chip will enable short range wireless location for new experiences, such as digital car keys, AirDrop and more.

The U1 chip has only appeared in Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11, and recently the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s believed that the chip will play a bigger role in the Apple ecosystem, e.g., recognize the right and left positioning of headsets.

Apple is seemingly focusing on location and directional technology with the release of AirDrop and spatial audio.

In similar news, the AirTags are believed to launch alongside the iPhone 12 this October.