AirPods with Charging Case Now Just $139

The AirPods Pro too expensive for you but getting an Apple product a must-have? Take heart, as the Apple AirPods with Charging Case is now down to just $139 from its original price of $159.99 on Amazon.
The Apple AirPods is a stylish piece of work that has a lot of modern conveniences. It automatically connects to your iPhone or iPad so you won’t have to fiddle around with pairing. Skip to the next song or play with a double-tap, or call up Siri with a spoken command. The new H1 chip provides a nice boost in terms of connectivity.
The AirPods can be charged by putting it inside the charging case, which in turn gets charged via Lightning connection. Apple guarantees all-day listening and talking, thanks to multiple charge capabilities of the case.
Take $20 off and get the new model Apple AirPods with Charging Case today. Who knows when the deal will last, or if there will ever be one?