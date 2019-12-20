AirPods with Charging Case Now Just $139

The AirPods Pro too expensive for you but getting an Apple product a must-have? Take heart, as the Apple AirPods with Charging Case is now down to just $139 from its original price of $159.99 on Amazon.

The Apple AirPods is a stylish piece of work that has a lot of modern conveniences. It automatically connects to your iPhone or iPad so you won’t have to fiddle around with pairing. Skip to the next song or play with a double-tap, or call up Siri with a spoken command. The new H1 chip provides a nice boost in terms of connectivity.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

The AirPods can be charged by putting it inside the charging case, which in turn gets charged via Lightning connection. Apple guarantees all-day listening and talking, thanks to multiple charge capabilities of the case.

Take $20 off and get the new model Apple AirPods with Charging Case today. Who knows when the deal will last, or if there will ever be one?