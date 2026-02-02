Apple

AirTag 2 Finally Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
AirTag 2 Finally Revealed

The long-rumored second-generation AirTag has been introduced by Apple today with the main features being a louder speaker and having longer range when it comes to tracking marked items.


An AirTag is a small Apple accessory that you can put on your important belongings like a bag, computer or house keys and lets you track the item on what’s called the Find My app on your Apple device like the Apple Watch, iCloud.com, iPad, Mac, and iPhone. 

AirTag 2 Finally Revealed

The second-gen AirTag features a new ultra-wideband chip that enhances its Precision Finding range up to 50% compared to the previous model. It also has a revamped chip for Bluetooth for improved range, and comes with a revamped  internal design equipped with a speaker that is louder.

You’d have to use a device with iOS 26.2.1 or later. The AirTag 2 is compatible with current accessories. You can order it online on their website and on the Apple Store app, priced at $29 and $99 for a 4-pack AirTag.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
