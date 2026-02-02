AirTag 2 Finally Revealed

The long-rumored second-generation AirTag has been introduced by Apple today with the main features being a louder speaker and having longer range when it comes to tracking marked items.

An AirTag is a small Apple accessory that you can put on your important belongings like a bag, computer or house keys and lets you track the item on what’s called the Find My app on your Apple device like the Apple Watch, iCloud.com, iPad, Mac, and iPhone.

The second-gen AirTag features a new ultra-wideband chip that enhances its Precision Finding range up to 50% compared to the previous model. It also has a revamped chip for Bluetooth for improved range, and comes with a revamped internal design equipped with a speaker that is louder.

You’d have to use a device with iOS 26.2.1 or later. The AirTag 2 is compatible with current accessories. You can order it online on their website and on the Apple Store app, priced at $29 and $99 for a 4-pack AirTag.