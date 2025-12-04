Apple

Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta

By Samantha Wiley
Alan Dye, head of the Apple UI design team, is leaving Apple to join Meta. He has been part of the company since 2006, when he joined the communication and marketing team as creative director. Dye took control of the UI design team in 2015 when Jony Ive, former Apple designer, moved to Chief Design Officer. 


Apple has plans to replace Dye with a longtime designer, Stephen Lemay, who has been with the company for 25 years. Dye will be joining Meta as their chief design officer at the end of this year, and he will be contributing to Meta in their efforts to break into hardware for consumers. He will be the head of the design studio, where he will monitor the software and hardware design of devices from Meta, like glasses and headsets equipped with AI features.

Dye contributed to the development of the interface of the Vision Pro and the distribution of the updated Liquid Glass Design for macOS 26 and iOS 26.


