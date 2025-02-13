Alibaba agrees to bring Apple Intelligence to China

Chinese e-commerce shop Alibaba will be partnering with Apple to introduce AI features for iPhone users in China.

The Information reported that Apple is working with Alibaba for its Apple Intelligence rollout in the region. A source mentioned that the two firms have sent in a collaborative effort of AI features, and they’re waiting to get regulatory approval. Once this passes, Apple Intelligence will be integrated into a future iOS update. Apple previously worked with Baidu for AI efforts, but there were philosophical privacy and technical concerns that kept the deal from moving. The LLM from Baidu was insufficient in addressing user questions.

Apple has been slow in integrating Apple Intelligence outside the US. It’s only available in several English-speaking regions. For the AI to be approved in China, Apple must follow regulatory rules when it comes to AI models, and possibly work with a Chinese tech company to make the process easier.