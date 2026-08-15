Alibaba Aids In Development for Apple LLM

Apple is reported to have been training its own LLM model for the market in China instead of depending on a third-party model to power features of Apple Intelligence in the country. The Large Language Model was manufactured with the assistance of Alibaba.

Apple’s previous tactic has been broken, with the development through Alibaba to provide devices with generative AI in China. The features are expected to come online in a few months in a strategy that enables the company to cross hurdles in regulations.

Apple will also be the first foreign company that will be approved by the government in China to provide AI models that are proprietary. In the past, Apple settled with regulators in China to adopt the Qwen model from Alibaba into their features for Apple Intelligence, like with the extension for ChatGPT.