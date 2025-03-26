Apple

All-Plastic Apple Watch SE delayed

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple is believed to be running into problems while developing the all-plastic Apple Watch SE.

Advertisements

Bloomberg recently reported that the team behind the upcoming Apple Watch is running into several problems, including the appearance and cost. At present costs, it’s said that the cost is about the same as the nylon and metal versions, and the design was unsatisfactory. Apple intended to make an all-plastic smartwatch to try and keep the costs and pricing down so it could be used by kids, but apparently it needs some reconsideration.

Apple Watch

Rumors of an ‘all-plastic’ Apple Watch SE started in 2024, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that a newer version will debut in 2025 along with a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The current Apple Watch SE is priced at $249 and has a back case made from nylon composite. Apple has yet to announce a newer and upcoming Apple Watch SE this year.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple’s China
Apple’s China clean energy fund gets $99 million boost
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18
iPhone 18 lineup might have 2nm chip
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Apple plans to have ‘Energy Efficient’ component for foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple starting construction of Apple TV+ studios in Culver
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple-1 Computer
An Apple-1 computer recently sold for $375K
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance gets a Season 3 renewal
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have liquid metal hinges
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now available to play on Mac
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ struggling with revenue, according to report
1 Min Read
Lost your password?