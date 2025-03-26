All-Plastic Apple Watch SE delayed

Apple is believed to be running into problems while developing the all-plastic Apple Watch SE.

Bloomberg recently reported that the team behind the upcoming Apple Watch is running into several problems, including the appearance and cost. At present costs, it’s said that the cost is about the same as the nylon and metal versions, and the design was unsatisfactory. Apple intended to make an all-plastic smartwatch to try and keep the costs and pricing down so it could be used by kids, but apparently it needs some reconsideration.

Rumors of an ‘all-plastic’ Apple Watch SE started in 2024, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that a newer version will debut in 2025 along with a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The current Apple Watch SE is priced at $249 and has a back case made from nylon composite. Apple has yet to announce a newer and upcoming Apple Watch SE this year.