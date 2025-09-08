Apple

All Products Apple Plans To Unveil During Their Awe-dropping Event By Bloomberg

By Samantha Wiley
All Products Apple Plans To Unveil During Their Awe-dropping Event By Bloomberg

With the Awe dropping event just a few days away, a summarized report of all expectations on what the company will be unveiling has been shared by Mark Gurman.


Reports have been made by Gurman in the past few months, including the iPhone 17 models anticipated to feature the A19 chip, and the A19 Pro chip for the Pro models. The new AirPods Pro 3 will have a smaller charging case, live translation, and heart rate monitor. New Apple Watches like the Series 11 will come with new colors and increased brightness for their displays. Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to have a bigger display, connectivity via satellite, and 5G Redcap cellular, while the Apple Watch SE will be receiving a faster chip and a new display.

All Products Apple Plans To Unveil During Their Awe-dropping Event By Bloomberg

Accessories for the iPhone 17 line, like a non-leather case to replace the FineWoven type and a high end cross-body strap, are also planned for release by the company.


Latest News
New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber
New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber 
1 Min Read
The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off
The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade Library Expands With Three New Games
Apple Arcade Library Expands With Three New Games
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 Will Have New Colors and a Brighter Display
The Apple Watch Series 11 Will Have New Colors and a Brighter Display
1 Min Read
Beats Pill Is Marked $50 Off On Amazon
Beats Pill Is Marked $50 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
Samsung S26 Models Look Similar To iPhone 17
Samsung S26 Models Look Similar To iPhone 17
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air Potential Starting Price Of $1,099 For Base 256GB Model
iPhone 17 Air Potential Starting Price Of $1,099 For Base 256GB Model
1 Min Read
Tech House Event At White House Finds Tim Cook In Attendance
Tech House Event At White House Finds Tim Cook In Attendance
1 Min Read
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
1 Min Read
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
1 Min Read
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
1 Min Read
Lost your password?