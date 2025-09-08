All Products Apple Plans To Unveil During Their Awe-dropping Event By Bloomberg

With the Awe dropping event just a few days away, a summarized report of all expectations on what the company will be unveiling has been shared by Mark Gurman.

Reports have been made by Gurman in the past few months, including the iPhone 17 models anticipated to feature the A19 chip, and the A19 Pro chip for the Pro models. The new AirPods Pro 3 will have a smaller charging case, live translation, and heart rate monitor. New Apple Watches like the Series 11 will come with new colors and increased brightness for their displays. Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to have a bigger display, connectivity via satellite, and 5G Redcap cellular, while the Apple Watch SE will be receiving a faster chip and a new display.

Accessories for the iPhone 17 line, like a non-leather case to replace the FineWoven type and a high end cross-body strap, are also planned for release by the company.