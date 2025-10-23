All-Time High For Apple Stock Prices Has Been Achieved

Yahoo Finance reports that the stock prices of Apple have reached an all-time high on intraday market at about $264.38. The last highest intraday record of Apple was set during the previous year on December 26th at $260.10. The record was achieved due to the strong demand for the new iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and base iPhone 17 models, as reported by Wall Street analysts and others.

The iPhone Air sales have been underwhelming, but the device sold out in hours in China compared to other countries that have put the iPhone Air model up for sale. The company is still lagging behind Google and OpenAI in terms of AI. Just recently, software engineers of the company have raised concerns regarding the revamped version of Siri in terms of its performance in the iOS 26.4 internal beta. On October 30th, the quarterly earnings of the company will see another report.