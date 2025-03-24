Apple

An Apple-1 computer recently sold for $375K

By Samantha Wiley
Apple-1 Computer

A working Apple-1 computer sold for $375,000 at an auction.

The machine is known as a ‘Bayville’ Apple-1, with an Apple-1 registry number of 91. This registry holds a record of all the Apple-1 computers, with a history and pertinent details for every device. Currently, the Apple-1 registry has 104 units in its database. The recently sold machine was among the first batch of computers sold in 1976 and had a serial number that was hand-written on the surface. The winning bid includes a manual, as well as a note penned by Daniel Kottke. The Apple-1 has the distinction of being the first computer that Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs sold, and there are only a few left.

The auction event ‘Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution’ had other Apple memorabilia, including a first-generation iPhone that’s sealed and a Steve Jobs-signed Apple Computer check which sold for $87,514 and $112,054, respectively.

