An Apple employee in Culver City tests positive for Coronavirus

Apple has its headquarters for Apple TV+ and Apple Music in Culver City. According to a report by Billboard, earlier, an employee who works there tested positive for coronavirus. The campus is, however, still open.

In a statement to Billboard, Apple said, “A team member in our Culver City office has informed us they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no symptoms when they were last in the office, and remains in self-isolation at home.”

Apple also added to the statement saying, “We recognize this is a challenging time for our global community, and our thoughts remain with those around the world personally affected by COVID-19 and the heroic medical professionals and researchers fighting it.”

Last week Tim Cook said that Apple is making flexible work arrangements for its employees, asking to work from home if their work position allows. Cook also added, “Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites.”

Apple has already closed all of its retail stores in the world except Mainland China until March 27. Also, Apple has donated $15 million to the COVID-19 global response so far. Last week an Apple employee working in Santa Monica also tested positive to coronavirus and is still in isolation.