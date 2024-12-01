Apple

Annual Apple 4-day shopping event ongoing

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple holds an annual 4-day Black Friday sale through Cyber Monday event, and this year 2024, it has gone live in various countries like Germany, Canada, U.S., France, Italy, the U.K., and more. The event will last until the 2nd of December.

Advertisements

During the event, people can receive an Apple gift card by purchasing a product that is eligible, like in the UK where Apple is adding gift cards that are worth around £20 to £160 together with the purchase of eligible devices, including the Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and many more.

Apple

These deals are available at Apple Retail Stores, the App Store, and Online Stores, but Amazon can offer better deals if you are looking for something cheaper. Apple offering gift cards apply to all of their products and services, from hardware like gadgets to software like iCloud+, Apple Music, and other services they offer.

Advertisements

