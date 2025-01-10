Annual back to school promo from Apple ongoing from January 8 to March 13

The annual promo “Back to School” from Apple made a return in South Korea, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand, which started on January 8th and will run until March 13th.

Eligible staff and students in higher education in the four mentioned countries will receive a pair of AirPods 4 with ANC for free when buying a new MacBook Pro, iMac, or MacBook Air, and they can get an Apple Pencil with USB-C or an Apple Pencil Pro handed out when they buy an iPad Air or iPad Pro.

Discount prices equal to the discount price on the AirPods 4 can be applied to the AirPods Max or AirPods Pro 2. The offer can be availed at the online Apple store, the App Store, and in retail stores Apple has in the 4 countries. In the U.S., the promo is usually launched in June, with gift cards on offer from Apple rather than a free Apple Pencil or pair of AirPods.