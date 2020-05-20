Annual Fortune 500 or America’s largest companies ranks Apple at number 4

In the latest list for United States’ largest companies by revenue released earlier by Fortune, Apple ranks at number four. The annual Fortune 500 list includes the major companies of the US which earned the most revenue during the year 2019. Wal-Mart takes the first spot, Amazon is at second and Exxon Mobil is in third place.

According to Fortune, it is their 66th edition of the list that gives the names of America’s largest companies. These 500 companies together earned $14.2 Trillion last year, which makes it two-third of the entire economy of the USA.

Apple has now been ranking at the top five of the Fortune 500 list for the past seven years. However, it has dropped at number four from the previous number three in 2019. The reason for this given is, that its sales decreased by 2%. It means Apple sales decreased and went down at $260 billion. Apple earned a total of $55 billion.

The iPhone sales dropped 14%, however, the subscriptions and streaming services saw a 16% increase. The wearables segment increased saw an increase of 41%. However, it is only 9% of the total 55 billion Apple earned last year.

Some other companies which made in the Fortune 500 list were AT&T which took 9th spot, Microsoft which is at 12th place.