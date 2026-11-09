Another Senior Leader Could Leave Apple

Vice President for Siri Engineering at Apple, Mike Rockwell, is said to be seriously considering stepping down and might be leaving Apple fully in 2027; the move is said to be a big potential blow to the company. If Mike Rockwell does decide to move to another role or leave Apple entirely. Siri AI will be in another employee’s hands, with two names coming up: Sebastian Marineau and Amar Subramanya. Sebastian is a software chief deputy next to Craig Federighi, as he leads the teams with AI integration for Operating System updates, with people within the company viewing Marineau as a potential successor to Craig Federighi as an individual all in on the revolution of AI. The second name, Amar Subramanya, is a veteran from Google hired by Apple last year to improve the AI efforts within the company.

Mike made the Vision Pro before he was made vice president for Siri Engineering for the newly revamped Siri. The long wait for the new Siri was embarrassing and could have been a factor in Mike considering a leave from the company in the first place, with that information emerging back in April. A successor to Craig looks to be in the distance, with Craig keeping a grip on the software engineering team of the company and having made little effort to look for a potential successor. Federighi has been in the lead of the software engineering organization for the past decade now, with no signs of him being the next senior leader within Apple to be making a leave in the next few years at least.

Apple is switching up its senior leaders, with a couple of them stepping down this year, retiring or moving somewhere else, and the company appointing new leaders to usher in the next generation of leaders alongside the new CEO John Ternus.