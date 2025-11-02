App Store Changes Done for Developers

New features were added to improve the flexibility of the review process of the App Store, where developers are able to submit more items to review when there are already submissions in place. Custom pages are being doubled by the company to enable developers to highlight features and content in apps.

Other than additional product pages and features for app version reviews, the company is also branching out offer codes across all types of In-App purchases. These codes are available for subscriptions that are non renewing, non-consumable and consumable products.

Offer codes let developers give people offers at a discount or for free for a limited time when buying content in the app. Promo codes are being replaced by offer codes, and by March next year, the promo option won’t be available anymore. Existing promo codes will remain to work until expiration and will be available for free app downloads.