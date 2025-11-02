Apple

App Store Changes Done for Developers

By Samantha Wiley
App Store Changes Done for Developers

New features were added to improve the flexibility of the review process of the App Store, where developers are able to submit more items to review when there are already submissions in place. Custom pages are being doubled by the company to enable developers to highlight features and content in apps.


Other than additional product pages and features for app version reviews, the company is also branching out offer codes across all types of In-App purchases. These codes are available for subscriptions that are non renewing, non-consumable and consumable products. 

App Store Changes Done for Developers

Offer codes let developers give people offers at a discount or for free for a limited time when buying content in the app. Promo codes are being replaced by offer codes, and by March next year, the promo option won’t be available anymore.  Existing promo codes will remain to work until expiration and will be available for free app downloads.


Latest News
Apple Creates New Dataset Made for Photo Editing in AI Systems
Apple Creates New Dataset Made for Photo Editing in AI Systems
1 Min Read
Complaints Surface on AirPods Pro 3 Static Noise Issue When Using ANC Mode
Complaints Surface on AirPods Pro 3 Static Noise Issue When Using ANC Mode
1 Min Read
UGREEN’s Nexode 65W GaN Wall Charger Is 38% Off
UGREEN’s Nexode 65W GaN Wall Charger Is 38% Off
1 Min Read
Former Apple Employee Reportedly Presented Apple’s Trade Secrets Data To Oppo Employees
Former Apple Employee Reportedly Presented Apple’s Trade Secrets Data To Oppo Employees
1 Min Read
Apple Branching Out OLED Technology To MacBook, iPad Mini and iPad Air
Apple Branching Out OLED Technology To MacBook, iPad Mini and iPad Air
1 Min Read
New iPad Mini May Be As Water Resistant As the iPhone
New iPad Mini May Be As Water Resistant As the iPhone
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Dynamic Island Could Be Coming on the iPhone 17e
Dynamic Island Could Be Coming on the iPhone 17e
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Receiving A Variable Aperture Camera
iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Receiving A Variable Aperture Camera
1 Min Read
Ghost Posts Coming To Threads App
Ghost Posts Coming To Threads App
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off
The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Swift SDK Coming To Android
Swift SDK Coming To Android
1 Min Read
Lost your password?