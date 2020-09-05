App Store developers can still use offer codes to get subscriptions

Apple has reminded App Store developers that they can still make use of offer codes to come up with special deals and discounts on auto-renew subscription.

The new offer codes come in ‘unique, alphanumeric’ combinations to allow developers a way to get more customers and retain the ones they currently have. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company says these codes may be used as app marketing on both online and offline fronts.

A code may be offered to give a subscriber free service access for a time. It can also be used to offer a discount for a few months, or as a one-time deal when they decide to pay in advance, e.g., subscribe for 1 year or 6 months.

Apple describes the new feature to better ‘win back, retain, and acquire’ subscribers. These customers can redeem the special code on iPadOS 14 or iOS 14 and redeem through the App Store.