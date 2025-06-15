Apple

App Store Developers May Soon Offer Redemption Codes on iOS

By Samantha Wiley
App developers will soon be able to offer redemption codes for in-app purchases in the App Store.

Apple said that app developers could introduce redemption codes for its users later this year. A similar functionality debuted in 2020, with Apple giving developers the ability to offer unique codes users can redeem for discounted or free subscriptions. Developers will be able to expand on this premise and offer unique alphanumeric codes users can enter to get items such as in-game currency and more. The use case can vary, and the code could be shared either offline or online. Developers can promote their apps or games at events or send the promo codes via email. Specifically, the codes can pertain to non-renewing, non-consumable and consumable subscriptions alongside auto-renewable subscriptions.

App Store developers can visit the official Apple developer page to get more information. It’s worth noting that the codes are set to go live only for a limited time.

