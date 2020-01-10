App Store reached $386 million spend on New Year’s Day

Apple has presented a 2019 service highlights in a press release, detailing successes on its platforms Apple Music, App Store, Apple TV+ and more.

Some notable announcements include a new record for single-day spend- on New Year’s day for $386 million, which was a 20% increase from last year’s, and a total of $1.42 billion spend from Christmas Eve (December 24) to New Year’s Eve (December 31).

Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to receive nominations from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe during its launch year, and also has the distinction of being the only one to debut in 100-plus regions and countries.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO mentioned that all of Apple’s services had reached all-time revenue highs, including its cloud services, Apple Music, search ad business, Apple Care and the App Store. In the last 2019 earnings call, Apple reported a world-wide growth in services revenue of 18 percent.