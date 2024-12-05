App Store review process may take longer during the holiday season

Apple has let developers know that the duration of their App Store review will take longer due to the holidays as the 25th comes around. Apple suggests developers to start updating their games and apps in preparation for the season.

Advertisements

The company used to shut down their App Store during this busy time and did not accept submissions during Christmas week. Now, Apple says that they are expecting a lot of submissions with reviews still continuing but possibly taking more time to be completed, with inclusive dates from December 20th to the 26th. For a submission that’s time-sensitive, developers must submit it early to make sure they get through the process just in time.

Developers like to offer promos, services and sales when it’s December because people will be getting new devices and gadgets and other stuff like an App Store Gift Card and more on Christmas, so developers are looking to make the most out of the holidays with their promotions.