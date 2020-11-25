Apple 4-day gift card promo now live

Apple has recently revealed its 4-day shopping event which starts on November 27 and ends November 30.

The ad shows how customers can get up to $150 on Apple Gift Cards when they purchase select Apple products during the promo. Some items, such as the iPhone 12 models, refurbished goods, iPhones bought via the upgrade program, the new iPad Air, and Apple Watch Series 4 and up are excluded.

The most notable items on promotion are the 16 inch MacBook Pro, the 21.5 inch Mac, the iPad Pro and the HomePod, which gets the buyer $150 and $100 Apple Store gift cards.

Other eligible goods include the iPad Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, MacBook Air, the 13 inch MacBook Pro and Beats earphones and headphones. The full list of promo items can be viewed on the official Apple website.

The event runs from November 27 through 30 and on Apple Stores, over the phone (1-800-APPLE) and Apple.com. The gift cards may be used to purchase apps, iCloud storage, games, music, accessories, products and more.