Apple Account branding might go live with iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Account

Earlier rumors about a rebranding of Apple ID have been all but confirmed by a report.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter that Apple is indeed having a rebrand of the term Apple ID into Apple Account across websites and software platforms. The change, according to Gurman, will happen in 2024. Apple Account will be the term used on watchOS 11 and iOS 18, as well as major software releases moving forward.

Apple Account

Apple ID funds are already referred to as ‘Apple Account balance’, and Gurman said that there will be an ‘Apple Account’ team for the service. Along with the full rebrand, the term Apple ID will be phased out. It’s been more than 20 years since Apple has been using the term, but the exact reason for the decision has not been disclosed. However, Apple might announce the reason why when iOS 18 is released.

