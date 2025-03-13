More support for cards has been added to Apple Account in Austria, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

The option to access Apple Account Card through the Wallet app has been steadily expanding since its launch in 2022, but it was limited to a number of countries. The section shows the credit balance for the user’s account, as well as allowing the user to make Apple Store, Apple services, and online purchases. There’s also the ‘add money’ feature for users to load more into their balance, where users can connect their debit or credit card to fund it.

Apple Account Card is a more convenient way to pay for items and services without a wallet or cash. In the Wallet app, users can tap the ‘plus’ button and choose from a list of Available Cards. It’s believed that Apple will continue to add support to more countries soon.