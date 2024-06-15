Apple Account is the new Apple ID

It was announced this year that Apple ID will be rebranded to Apple Account and the change has officially been made public, as confirmed in a press release by Apple.

Upon confirming and changing the Apple ID to Apple Account, the brand will now be utilized for the iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 platforms for a reliable sign-in experience on Apple devices and services, relying on the credentials of Apple users.

The Apple ID brand has been used for 20 years and holds sentimental value for Apple users. There are remaining areas where the Apple ID still exists as of this moment, like the sign-in page for Apple ID on Apple’s website. The shift from Apple ID to the Apple Account brand is expected to be concluded when iOS 18, along with software updates, are rolled out in the latter part of 2024.