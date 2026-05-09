Apple

Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, four outstanding winners have been highlighted by Apple for the Swift Student Challenge 2026. The yearly Swift Student Challenge allows developer students around the globe the chance to display their capabilities in coding with Xcode or Swift Playground, an app that makes interactive app playgrounds.


There are 350 winners representing 37 regions and countries, with every one of them getting a certificate, an Apple Developer Program membership of one year, and an AirPods Max 2. 50 outstanding users who had submissions that were truly exceptional were invited to visit this year’s WWDC at Apple Park.

Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC

WWDC will take place from June 8 to June 12, where the event will start with a keynote from Apple. The company is widely expected to show off its most recent operating systems, such as macOS 27 and iOS 27.


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